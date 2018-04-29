Wynne, Tory to attend vigil tonight for victims of van attack
A woman lights a candle at a vigil on Yonge Street in Toronto, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Ten people were killed and 14 were injured in Monday's deadly attack in which a van struck pedestrians in northern Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 6:29AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 29, 2018 7:42AM EDT
TORONTO -- The city of Toronto will hold a vigil this evening for the victims of Monday's deadly van attack in North York that killed 10 people and injured 16.
Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory plan to attend the event, which will be held at Mel Lastman Square near the site of the attack beginning at 7 p.m.
Sections of Yonge Street will also be shutdown as attendees take part in what's being billed as a walk of "healing and solidarity" before the vigil.
Tory tweeted about the event on Saturday, saying it will be a chance for Toronto to show the world how it responds to tragedy.
Organizers are urging attendees to use public transportation, as road closures and limited parking may cause problems for drivers.
Police recently released the identities of all 10 people who died in the incident.