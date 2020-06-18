TORONTO -- A Second World War veteran turning 100 years old is enjoying his upcoming milestone birthday thanks to a special friend’s surprise project that has him trading in a birthday party for 100 birthday cards.

Oshawa resident Armour Hanna of will 100 years old on Canada Day. He had been planning to have a bash with 50 guests until COVID-19 forced it to be cancelled.

“Glad to be alive, and healthy and have friends. Man, oh man, they’re beautiful all my friends,” Hanna told CTV News Toronto from his driveway Thursday.

Whitby resident Jenn Maddigan met Hanna 18 years ago. While Hanna never had children of his own, the pair are like family and friends now for years.

Maddigan got the idea to see if the party guests and others could send 100 birthday cards to Hanna before he turns 100.

“I have my father but if I get to choose a dad, he’s my dad,” Maddigan told CTV News Toronto.

The cards will be mailed to Maddigan’s house on 69 Parnell Crescent in Whitby, Ont. They’re signed by friends, children, and people who learned about the request through word of mouth.

“I’m glad to receive them, to be recognized. It’s amazing,” said Hanna.

“Distance makes it so hard to celebrate, but knowing someone could take the time and actually buy a stamp and put a little note, how they know you, what they are thankful for. That means a lot,” Maddigan said.

Born in 1920, Hanna was a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War, then worked in retail and became an accountant at 53.

He is enjoying all the well wishes and said the cards are making his celebration even better, but, he also said, he’s still missing the party, and ”wouldn’t be at all surprised” if when it’s safe to have a big gathering.

The plan for now is to put all the birthday cards he receives on the lawn in front of his home on his birthday.