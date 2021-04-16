TORONTO -- A major home construction company in the Greater Toronto Area says it will be reviewing site security procedures after a party involving a stripper was held at one of its houses under construction last weekend.

Mattamy Homes said the incident occurred on Friday at a home under construction in Milton.

“Mattamy Homes has been made aware of an extremely inappropriate and entirely unacceptable incident that took place on Friday, April 9 at a home under construction on one of our job sites, involving an employee and subcontractors of one of our trade partners, Nelmar Drywall,” the company said in a statement sent to CP24.

“We hold our trade partners to a high standard and insist that they conduct themselves professionally and ethically. Those standards were not met in this case, and the individuals in question behaved in a grossly inappropriate and reckless fashion.”

The company said it had no prior knowledge of the event and none of its employees were in attendance.

“We nonetheless regret that this incident took place at one of our sites. We will be reinforcing with all our trade partners our zero-tolerance policies and clear expectations regarding workplace code of conduct as well as our strict COVID-19 protocols,” the statement read.

“Internally we are also reviewing our site security procedures and will make whatever adjustments may be necessary.”

Nelmar Drywall said it too was unaware of the incident until videos and images of the event began to circulate online. In statement, a lawyer representing the company said they quickly worked to identify those involved.

“Nelmar has terminated the employment of all persons involved in the incident depicted in the (videos/ images),” the statement read.

“While this incident is known to have happened at a Mattamy Home’s project, it should be known that neither Mattamy Homes nor any of its employees had any involvement in nor any knowledge of the conduct depicted in the (videos/ images) whatsoever; and, therefore, Mattamy Homes is not responsible for the incident.”