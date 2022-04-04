Workers at Metro distribution centre off job in second grocery strike in two months
Grocery warehouse workers in Canada appear to be holding out for better pay and benefits after the second strike at a distribution centre in as many months.
More than 900 workers at Metro Inc.'s Toronto-area distribution centre went on strike Saturday, following the nearly 200 workers at a Sobeys Inc. distribution centre in Quebec that walked off the job in February.
The job action comes as grocers post strong profits and executive bonuses while inflation eats away at the spending power of workers.
Canada's unemployment rate has also dropped below pre-pandemic levels, potentially giving workers more confidence in the bargaining process.
"The members have final say on the tentative agreement and have opted to turn down this offer," Chris MacDonald, Unifor assistant to the national president, said in a statement.
Metro said the offer included a six per cent wage increase in the first year, with total wage increases of 14 per cent over four years.
The grocer said the tentative agreement also included improvements to pensions and benefits.
"We are disappointed with the employees' decision to strike but remain ready to go back to the table. We have implemented our contingency plan and our stores will remain open to serve our customers," Carmen Fortino, executive vice-president and division head for Metro in Ontario, said in a statement.
Unifor's MacDonald said the union bargaining committee is ready to resume negotiations "in the hope of bringing this strike to a speedy end."
The Etobicoke distribution centre supplies Metro and Food Basics grocery stores across southern Ontario. Some customers reported shelves were less full than usual, especially in the produce section, at some Metro-owned stores in the Toronto area.
Meanwhile, 190 workers at a Sobeys distribution centre in Terrebonne, Que., went on strike in February after negotiations between the company and the union broke down.
Kim Bergeron, a lawyer representing UFCW Canada's Local 501, said the pay and benefits are key sticking points. In an email, she said workers are set to vote on a tentative agreement on Friday.
In late January, the union representing workers at a Sobeys warehouse east of Toronto said it ratified a four-year contract with "massive wage increases."
Unifor said the agreement covering more than 500 workers at the Whitby distribution centre included a full-time pay increase of 19.5 per cent over four years.
The grocer, owned by Empire Co. Ltd., also agreed to signing bonuses, doubled its RRSP contribution and added a sixth week of vacation at 26 years of seniority, the union said.
"Through collective bargaining, we were able to deliver a strong contract that includes a considerable pay boost for existing workers as well as future hires while also levelling the playing field for our part-time members," said Pat Twohey, Unifor Local 1090 bargaining chairman.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A total genocide': Ukrainian MP gives first-hand account of Bucha visit
A member of Ukrainian Parliament, who toured the streets of Bucha on Sunday and Monday, says what she saw amounts to a 'total genocide.'
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King says he’s still searching for lawyers to represent him at trial more than six weeks after his arrest.
'If there was a time to strike this was it': Expert on Musk's Twitter stock purchase
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s surprise stake in Twitter is just 'the first strike' to shake up the company, according to a Wall Street executive.
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets
Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.
Trudeau taps former premier to take over selection process for next Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched the selection process to identify a new Supreme Court of Canada justice who will soon replace retiring justice Michael Moldaver.
Canada to invest $2B on mineral strategy for EV battery supply chain
Canada's federal budget will include an investment of at least $2 billion for a strategy to accelerate the production and processing of critical minerals needed for the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain, two senior government sources said.
COVID-19: Questions remain on how to prevent transmission
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Photos show destruction of world's largest airplane in Ukraine
The full extent of the damage to the Antonov AN-225 aircraft, named 'Mriya,' or 'dream' in Ukrainian, was seen after Russian troops withdrew last week from Hostomel airfield outside Kyiv, which was among the first strategic targets of the invasion of Ukraine.
Montreal
-
Experts say masks still a top tool as Quebec considers prolonging mandate
As Quebec ponders bucking the Canadian trend by prolonging its mask mandate, experts say face coverings are still an effective tool to limit COVID-19 transmission.
-
Quebec MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault trial to begin on Nov. 7
Rimouski MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault jury trial will finally begin on Nov. 7. It's scheduled to last three weeks.
-
H5N1: Highly infectious bird flu strain detected in Quebec geese
Three cases of avian flu have been detected in Quebec as a highly infectious strain spreads across the country.
London
-
Husband upset after man gets five-and-a-half years for impaired crash that killed his wife
Richard Devine continues to have sleepless nights and stressful days when he thinks about how his wife Cindy died in a fiery crash.
-
Couple found dead near Brussels Ont. identified by OPP
Huron OPP have released the names of the victims and an accused suspect after two people were found dead at a home in Brussels, Ont. on March 30.
-
Two London women charged in relation to weapons investigation
Two women from London are facing criminal charges stemming from a recent weapons investigation.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB to discuss new recommendations after police called on 4-year-old student
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is scheduled to meet Monday evening, to discuss the latest recommendations from a review into the removal of a Black four-year-old student from John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School by police in November 2021.
-
Hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response resigns
Lee Fairclough is switching careers. She's resigned as both the hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response and president of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.
-
Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival returns after two-year hiatus
The Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival will return this summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Several Manitoulin properties now protected by conservancy group
The Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy has set aside seven properties its been able to acquire in the last week, four of them are on Manitoulin Island.
-
Sudbury looking at how stormwater is generated, making fees fairer
The City of Greater Sudbury has extended its public consultation about stormwater management and who is charged for it.
-
Highway 6 improvements to be made over next two years
Work will soon start on the rehabilitation of 16 kms of Highway 6 as you head in or out of Manitoulin Island.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa reaches new height
The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater has reached a new height, according to recent data and cases in local hospitals are rising.
-
Ontario's 'Island Dave' dies in Mexico hospital
Dave Beatty, a Brockville, Ont. man known as 'Island Dave,' has died after fighting for his life in a Mexico hospital, friends said Monday.
Windsor
-
'Impossible to enforce': Border rules require mandatory masking for 14 days after international travel
The days of showing a negative COVID test before returning to Canada are over, but international travel still comes with some strings attached.
-
'This has been a long time in the making': iGaming launches in Ontario
If you want to play online casino games or bet on single-event sports, there's now a regulated market for it in Ontario.
-
Windsor high school advisor and coach charged with sexually assaulting minors
Windsor police have charged a 35-year-old high school advisor and community coach with sexual assault after multiple allegations involving minors.
Barrie
-
Innisfil man, facing sex assault charges involving young girls, seeking bail
A 19-year-old Innisfil man charged with several sex-related offences involving underage girls made his first appearance virtually at the Barrie Courthouse on Monday from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
-
'Short-term party house and ghost hotel' a problem says Oro-Medonte mayor
The township of Oro-Medonte recently had a by-law revoked to try and limit short-term rentals in the area. The problem of party houses continues to be a major concern of residents.
-
Teen facing impaired charged after traffic stop in Midland
An underaged teen faces impaired driving charges after police clocked him speeding more than 50 km/hr over the posted limit early Saturday morning in Midland.
Atlantic
-
'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools
A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.
-
New survey indicates 81 per cent support official bilingualism in New Brunswick
A new survey indicates 81 per cent of New Brunswickers support the law that makes French and English official languages in the province -- the only such legislation in Canada.
-
Students left waiting after Halifax area school buses called off roads
While schools in Halifax were open Monday, a last-minute message about buses being kept off the roads because of weather meant many students waited for a ride that never came.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in Radisson Heights homicide
A Calgary man faces charges in relation to a homicide that took place in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Radisson Heights last Friday.
-
Dr. Verna Yiu fired from Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO sought
Alberta Health Services has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Calgary teen found dead in Arbour Lake had been shot: police
Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit confirm Jal Acor Jal, the 16-year-old found dead in Arbour Lake last week, had been shot.
Winnipeg
-
Crown alleges accused in Eduardo Balaquit's disappearance and death driven by financial desperation
A trial started Monday morning for a man charged with manslaughter in the death and disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
COVID-19: Questions remain on how to prevent transmission
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
-
Manitoba businesses struggling to find skilled workers, experts say
An expansion of a Winnipeg-based furniture company is set to create hundreds of jobs in the city, but experts say finding qualified workers is difficult right now.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver daycare operator pleads guilty in Baby Mac tragedy
The operator of the unlicensed daycare in East Vancouver where a toddler known as Baby Mac died five years ago has pleaded guilty to a single criminal charge, CTV News has learned.
-
Sex trap may be key to control spread of so-called 'murder hornets' in B.C., scientists say
Scientists believe they’ve found a bait that’s irresistible to the invasive Asian giant hornet that’s been spotted in B.C., and that is its desire to fornicate.
-
NEW
NEW | 9 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria currently have COVID-19 cases on board: CDC
Nine of the 11 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria this month currently have confirmed COVID-19 cases on board, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Edmonton
-
Northeast Edmonton police chase injures 2 officers, 2 residents
One man was arrested and four people, including two police officers, were taken to hospital after the driver of a stolen truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
-
City designs new pedestrian bridge downtown
The proposed bridge would be located at McDougall Hill Road and 100 Street, and connect a future MacDonald Drive Promenade to the Funicular Upper Plaza.
-
Cost of 50 Street rail overpass surges by $34.3M, city council approves budget increase
The city will spend an additional $34.3 million more than expected to complete the 50 Street rail crossing overpass project.