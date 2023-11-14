TORONTO
Toronto

    • Worker rushed to hospital after falling from roof at Toronto job site: police

    A worker is being rushed to hospital after falling off a roof at a Toronto job site Tuesday morning.

    Toronto Police Service said it received a report just before 12 p.m. that a worker had fallen off a roof in the area of St. Clair and Laughton avenues in the city's Earlscourt neighbourhood.

    At this time, the individual's injuries are unknown, they said.

    Officers are at the scene investigating and drivers are being advised to expect delays. 

