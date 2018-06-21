

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A worker critically injured after being pinned under heavy machinery at an Oshawa construction site on Tuesday has died in hospital, the Ministry of Labour confirms.

Firefighters and police were called to an industrial accident on Verdun Road, in the area of Olive Avenue and Ritson Road South, at around 8:20 a.m. and found a man trapped under heavy equipment.

Close to 30 firefighters worked for about two hours to free the man, who is believed to be in his late 40s.

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Labour confirmed that the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released the name of the worker.

It is not clear how the man became trapped under the equipment but the Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.