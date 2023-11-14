TORONTO
Toronto

    • Worker in critical condition after falling off roof in Toronto's west end

    A worker is in critical condition after falling off the roof of a house in the city’s Carleton Village Tuesday morning.

    Emergency crews responded to an industrial accident call at a residence in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Laughton Avenue, west of Caledonia Road, just before noon.

    When they arrived, they learned that an employee working on the roof had fallen.

    The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

    The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

    The Ministry of Labour has been called to investigate.

