7 workers hospitalized after accident at Toronto construction site

An industrial accident at a Toronto construction site has sent seven workers to hospital, according to paramedics.

A tweet posted by Toronto police said that multiple patients were being assessed after what appeared to be issues with machinery ventilation at a construction site near Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue in North York.

Paramedics say all seven workers transported to hospital are in stable condition.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is investigating the incident, police say.

Traffic delays can be expected in the area while emergency vehicles are on scene.