A worker has died of his injuries after falling at a job site in North York this afternoon.

Toronto police say the man was working in the Eddystone Avenue and Oakdale Road area, near Highway 400, at around 1 p.m. when the incident occurred.

The man was unconscious and not breathing when police and paramedics arrived.

In a tweet, police said paramedics performed CPR on site before transporting him to hospital. Const. David Hopkinson said the person succumbed to their injuries.

Police say they are working to notify the victim's family and have not provided his age or name.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.