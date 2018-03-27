

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A male worker has died after he fell off the roof of a building at Billy Bishop Airport this morning.

Toronto police say the incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. at a building on the island side of the airport.

The victim was reportedly unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Toronto Police later confirmed that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

Toronto Paramedics confirmed that they attended the scene but have provided few other details about the incident.

Police say the Ministry of Labour will be investigating.