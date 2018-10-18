

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A worker has died after falling from a lift on a construction site in Oakville, according to Ontario’s Ministry of Labour.

The ministry was notified of the incident on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour, the site constructor was Crystal Homes (Harvest Hills) Corporation, a company that builds family homes across Southern Ontario. The worker was an employee of Sanjak Aluminum Inc.

No further details have been provided about the victim or the fatal incident.

Two ministry inspectors attended the scene and ordered documentation from both the primary and secondary employers.

The investigation is ongoing.