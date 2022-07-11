Worker critically injured in North York trench collapse

An adult male has been rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries after a trench collapsed late this morning in North York.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. near Warlock Crescent and Sawley Drive, which is north of Finch Avenue East and east of Bayview Avenue.

According to Toronto police, a worker, whose age is not known, became trapped in a trench whose sides collapsed. The man was reportedly unconscious.

Emergency responders were able to free him and performed CPR, before he was rushed to hospital via emergency run, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that they assessed a second person at the scene, but it is unclear if that individual was also trapped in the trench.

The depth of the dugout is not known.

More to come...