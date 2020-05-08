Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Ontario's major sports teams can resume training, government hints play could resume in 'not-too-distant future'
Ontario premier explains why he visited his cottage despite telling people to stay home
Can you deduct office expenses if you're working at home during COVID-19?
Ontario extends all COVID-19 emergency orders past Victoria Day
Fifth Ontario personal support worker dies after contracting COVID-19
Families who lost loved ones at Ontario's worst-hit nursing home fear they were left to die
Loved ones remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Ontario