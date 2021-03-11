TORONTO -- A high school in Woodbridge is temporarily closed for at least two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared.

Woodbridge College Secondary School was closed on Wednesday and is set to reopen on Mar. 25.

According to the York Region District School Board (YRDSB), 20 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases have been identified at the school.

YRDSB says learning will continue virtually for all students.

There are currently seven schools closed in York Region due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

An outbreak is declared in schools with two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period, with at least one case which could have been acquired in the school.

On Wednesday, York Region logged 81 new COVID-19 infections.