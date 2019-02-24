

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A female has been rushed to hospital without vital signs following a two-vehicle collision in Brooklin.

It happened on Highway 7 near Lake Ridge Road at around 11:30 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Kerry Schmidt says that members of the collision reconstruction team are en route to the scene to conduct a full investigation.

“Obviously traffic will be impacted while that investigation is ongoing,” he said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon. “If you have information please speak to the officers at the scene.

Schmidt said that the roads were “very wet” at the time of the collision, though it is not known whether the conditions were a contributing factor.