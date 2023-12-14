Woman who allegedly tried to lure child from Toronto daycare sought by police

Police are looking to identify a woman who they say attempted to abduct a child from a Toronto daycare on Wednesday.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said a father and his child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue when an unknown woman started yelling at them.

Investigators said the woman tried to grab the child, but the father blocked the attempt and called for help.

It’s alleged that the woman continued to follow the father and child down the street to the steps of the daycare. At that point, police said, the suspect “asked the child to leave with her.”

After the father confronted the suspect a second time, police said, she fled.

Police released images of the woman in an effort to identify her.

She’s described by investigators as white and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a green hood, dark blue jeans, black gloves, black running shoes, white socks, and a blue toque.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman, or anyone who has information about the incident, to contact them at 416-808-1400. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers.