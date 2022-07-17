Woman wanted after fires intentionally set in Toronto's west end

Woman wanted after fires intentionally set in Toronto's west end

An image of a woman who allegedly committed arson in Toronto’s Weston area on July 16. An image of a woman who allegedly committed arson in Toronto’s Weston area on July 16.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton