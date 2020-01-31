TORONTO -- A woman who was operating a motorized mobility scooter in Mississauga when she was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run has been identified.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Road East just before 7 a.m. on Friday for a report of a collision.

“We attended and located a 45-year-old woman suffering from injuries and she was later pronounced deceased at the scene,” Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon told reporters at the scene at 9:30 a.m.

Investigators initially said the woman was using a wheelchair on the roadway, but Cannon later clarified that she was using a motorized mobility scooter.

Cannon said the woman was travelling northbound on Dixie Road in the southbound bike lane when she was struck by a dark-coloured Honda sedan that was travelling southbound on the roadway.

The victim has been identified as Penny Cousard.

“That vehicle fled the scene,” the constable said.

Cannon added that the vehicle will likely have damage to its front, right side.

“At this point we are looking for anybody that was in the area any time around 6:30 a.m. and onward,” she said. “If they have any type of dashcam video, if they had seen anything, to contact our investigators.”

As officers appeal for more information from the public, they are urging the driver of the involved vehicle to seek legal counsel and contact investigators.

UPDATE

-In relation to suspect vehicle

-Vehicle is a Honda sedan

-With front end damage — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 31, 2020

Roads in the area had been blocked off to accommodate an investigation into the deadly incident, but have reopened.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.