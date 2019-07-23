

The Canadian Press





A woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to run her boyfriend over with her car when he said he no longer wanted to date her.

Kingston police say the alleged incident occurred on Thursday evening after the 28-year-old woman drove at her boyfriend after he said he wanted to break up.

Police say the man jumped to avoid being struck, but he smashed into the windshield and received minor injuries to his arm.

They say the woman left the scene at the time, but turned herself in the next day.