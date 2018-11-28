

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two siblings struck by a vehicle in Milton on Tuesday night have been taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The incident occurred near Thompson Road and McCuaig Drive shortly before 7 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was driving a white sedan southbound on Thompson Road when she hit two pedestrians who were trying to cross the street at a crosswalk.

The two pedestrians, identified by police as a 23-year-old woman and her 14-year-old brother, were taken from the scene to a hospital nearby. The woman is listed in serious but stable condition and her brother suffered life-threatening injuries.

Following the collision, police say the driver of the sedan was involved in a minor collision with a minivan that was attempting to turn south on to Thompson Road from McCuaig Drive.

The driver and passenger of the van were not injured and the driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital but was later released.

Halton Regional Police’s collision reconstruction unit has taken over the investigation and was on scene for about three hours on Tuesday night.

The intersection was shut down but has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Det.-Const. Thien-An Vu.

It is not clear if any charges will be laid in the case.