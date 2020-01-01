TORONTO -- A 32-year-old woman has been transported to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Brampton early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Wanless Drive around 5:10 a.m.

According to paramedics, the victim was found with life-threatening injuries.

A 47-year-old man is in custody in connection with the incident, police say. Investigators say the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Police say there is no further threat to the community. Anyone with information is being asked to call 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.