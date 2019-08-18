

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A woman believed to be in her 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Etobicoke.

Shots rang out in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

A female victim was subsequently transported to hospital with serious, bi6t non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said.

Police said they are looking for a suspect vehicle described only as a black SUV.

No other injuries have been reported.

Officers are on-scene investigating.