Woman sustains non-life threatening injuries in Rexdale shooting
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting investigation near Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 6:27AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 20, 2019 7:10AM EDT
A woman was rushed to hospital after a shooting outside a townhouse complex in Rexdale early Monday morning.
The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard at around 1:55 a.m.
Police say that the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.