

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Brampton Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Madison Street, near North Park Drive and Maitland Street, at around 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics treated one female patient at the scene and she was subsequently transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police said crews managed to contain the fire, but there was “extensive” damage to the home.

There is no word so far as to what caused the fire or a damage estimate.