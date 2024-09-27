TORONTO
Toronto

Woman sustains critical injuries after slamming vehicle into tree in Etobicoke

A vehicle that slammed into a tree in Etobicoke early Friday morning is shown. A vehicle that slammed into a tree in Etobicoke early Friday morning is shown.
A woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after slamming her vehicle into a tree in a residential neighbourhood in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 2 a.m. near Redgrave Drive and Clarion Road, which is in the vicinity of Martin Grove and Dixon roads.

Police say that there are road closures in the area, as officers continue to investigate at the scene.

So far no further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision have been provided.

