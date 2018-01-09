Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough crash
Emergency crews are on scene after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 7:06PM EST
A woman believed to be in her 40s was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday evening.
The incident took place in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Birchmount Road at around 6:15 p.m.
Toronto police said in a tweet that there were reports the woman was “pinned underneath a truck” at the scene.
Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.