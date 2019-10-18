

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- A woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck in Markham.

Police said the woman was struck in the area of 16th Avenue and The Bridle Walk on Friday morning.

Police said the victim was found underneath the truck when emergency crews arrived at the scene, but fire crews and paramedics were able to free her.

Eastbound 16th Avenue is closed for the police investigation.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK UPDATE - Adult female pedestrian who was struck by pick-up truck in the area of 16th Ave and The Bridle Walk, Markham, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. E/B 16th Avenue in that area is expected to be closed for the ongoing investigation. — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 18, 2019

