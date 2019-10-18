TORONTO -- A woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck in Markham.

Police said the woman was struck in the area of 16th Avenue and The Bridle Walk on Friday morning. 

Police said the victim was found underneath the truck when emergency crews arrived at the scene, but fire crews and paramedics were able to free her.

Eastbound 16th Avenue is closed for the police investigation. 

More to come.  