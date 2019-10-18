Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by pick-up truck in Markham
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (File/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 10:30AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 10:34AM EDT
TORONTO -- A woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck in Markham.
Police said the woman was struck in the area of 16th Avenue and The Bridle Walk on Friday morning.
Police said the victim was found underneath the truck when emergency crews arrived at the scene, but fire crews and paramedics were able to free her.
Eastbound 16th Avenue is closed for the police investigation.
More to come.