TORONTO -- A woman is in hospital after she was struck with the butt of a gun during a failed carjacking attempt in Brampton late on Sunday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Bonnie Braes Drive and Kimborough Hollow, north of James Potter Road, at 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a woman was in her driveway when she was approached by at least one suspect.

He allegedly struck her with the butt end of a firearm and tried to steal her car.

He then fled the scene in the company of several other male suspects driving a dark coloured Nissan SUV.

The suspects are described as three Black males wearing hooded sweatshirts.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3402.