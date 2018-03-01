

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The westbound express lanes of Highway 401 have reopened in Scarborough after police say a woman was struck and killed by a transport truck on the highway early this morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a female pedestrian, later identified as a 49-year-old Scarborough woman, was walking on or along the highway when she was struck by a transport truck near Warden Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

The woman was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“She has since been taken to the Centre of Forensic Science for a post –mortem examination,” Schmidt said.

“The coroner is still investigating the cause and reasons for the collision to occur, the circumstances that brought her to this location.”

He noted that foul play is not suspected in the case.

“We are speaking to witnesses, as well as (looking at) MTO compass camera video to try to get a better understanding as to what was happening prior to and while this collision occurred,” he said.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene but police have not said if any charges are pending.

The investigation closed the westbound lanes of the highway at Brimley Road for several hours but the highway reopened shortly after 8 a.m.