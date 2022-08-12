Woman struck, killed by train in Mississauga

A woman has been fatally struck Friday morning by a Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway freight train in the same area where a four-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train over two weeks ago.

The incident occurred in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Peel police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

In late July, a four-year-old girl was killed by a GO train in the same area. Following the incident, Metrolinx said it was installing fencing in the area.

Train service has resumed on the Milton GO line after being held while police investigated.