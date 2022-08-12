Woman struck, killed by train in Mississauga

Canadian Pacific Railway locomotives move freight on May 16, 2012 (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Canadian Pacific Railway locomotives move freight on May 16, 2012 (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton