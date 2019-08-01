

The Canadian Press





Toronto police are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault they say took place in the city's downtown core earlier this week.

They say a woman was at a parkette at Yonge and Gerrard streets around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was approached by a man.

Investigators allege the man struck her an in the head with a piece of concrete.

They say the man then allegedly threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the man fled the scene after bystanders intervened, and the woman was taken to hospital.

The suspect is described as six feet tall, in his 20s, with a thin build and short black hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.