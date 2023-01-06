Woman struck by falling light pole in life-threatening condition after midtown collision

Toronto police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was critically injured when a light pole was hit by a truck and fell on her on Friday.

The incident happened in the area of Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 3:17 p.m.

Toronto police told CTV News Toronto a truck was making a delivery and was pulling forward when its rear clipped and knocked over a light pole that then struck the woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver remained on scene following the collision.

Police have closed Yonge Street between Manor Road and Berwick Avenue for the investigation.