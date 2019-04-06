Woman struck by car in Scarborough dies in hospital
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, April 6, 2019 7:39PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 6, 2019 7:41PM EDT
A female pedestrian who was struck by a car in north Scarborough on Saturday morning has died of her injuries in hospital, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East and Tiffield Road at 9:07 a.m. Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck.
They arrived to find a woman in serious condition.
She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Collision reconstruction investigators were still at the scene at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.