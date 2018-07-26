

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian is dead following a fail-to-remain collision in Glen Park early Thursday morning.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Marlee and Eglinton avenues at around 1 a.m. and was first reported by a TTC bus operator.

Police say a woman in her 50s was struck by a westbound truck, which did not remain at the scene.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.

Police say it is possible the driver of the truck, which investigators believe could be a commercial vehicle, did not realize they were involved in a collision.

Two trucks found at nearby construction sites were inspected and ruled out as the vehicle involved.

"We are checking video from businesses in the area to make a determination as to what vehicle was involved," Const. Clint Stibbe said.

Police say the victim has been seen wandering on the roadway near the intersection in the past.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed this morning as a collision reconstruction team investigated the incident. The area has since reopened to trafifc.

"We are currently seeking any witnesses. Anybody that may have had any dash cam video running at the time," Stibbe said.

"Anybody that does have that time of information or video available to them to contact us as soon as possible."