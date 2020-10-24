Advertisement
Woman struck and killed after vehicle mounts sidewalk in west end
Police are investigating a fatal crash near Dupont and Christie.
A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a vehicle mounted the sidewalk and crashed into a building in the city’s west end.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Dupont and Christie streets around 4:20 p.m.
Police said a vehicle mounted the sidewalk, hitting a female pedestrian before crashing into a building.
A woman in her 70s was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
She was later pronounced dead in hospital.
A man, believed to the driver of the vehicle, was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have closed the intersection as they investigate.