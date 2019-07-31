Woman struck and injured by streetcar in West Queen West area
Joshua Freeman , CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:41PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:45PM EDT
A woman in her 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a street car in the West Queen West neighbourhood.
It happened at around 10 p.m. on Queen Street West near Gladstone Avenue.
The woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Streetcars are being replaced with shuttle buses along the 501 Queen streetcar route between Bathurst Street and Roncesvalles Avenue as police investigate the collision.