

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A woman is in non-life-threatening condition in hospital after she was stabbed while walking down the street in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Friday night.

Toronto police say the victim was walking with another woman in the area of King Street and Weston Road sometime after 10:30 p.m. when they were both approached by an unknown man.

Investigators allege the man stabbed one of the women and then fled the scene on foot.

Police arrived and conducted a search of the area.

They found a male believed to be the suspect and took him into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1200.