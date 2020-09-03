TORONTO -- Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Toronto’s Church and Wellesley area.

Just after 12 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing at Barbara Hall Park.

Police said a woman was walking in the park and was approached by two men.

The men demanded her property and then attacked the woman, police said.

Investigators said the men proceeded to stab her and hit her with a bat.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are searching for suspects but no suspect information has been released.