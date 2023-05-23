Woman stabbed in northwest Toronto: police

Toronto police say a woman was stabbed in northwest Toronto on Tuesday night.

In a tweet, police say the incident occurred in the area of Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive in Rexdale.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No details about the victim or the suspect have been provided.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.