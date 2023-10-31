TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman stabbed downtown while trying to retrieve stolen purse, Toronto police say

    A woman in her 30s suffered serious injuries after a stabbing near Church and Granby streets downtown on Oct. 30, 2023. A woman in her 30s suffered serious injuries after a stabbing near Church and Granby streets downtown on Oct. 30, 2023.

    A woman who was seriously injured in a stabbing downtown on Monday night was reportedly trying to retrieve a stolen purse when she was attacked, Toronto police say.

    The incident occurred in the area of Granby and Church streets, near Yonge Street, shortly after 8 p.m.

    Police said a woman in her 30s was at a beauty salon in the area when a man came in and stole her purse, fleeing southbound on Yonge Street.

    The woman, police said, reportedly followed the suspect and was stabbed while trying to retrieve her belongings.

    She was rushed to hospital in serious condition but police have confirmed that her injuries are not life-threatening.

    The suspect was seen wearing a dark, puffy jacket, dark khaki pants, and was carrying a backpack.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Toronto Police Service.

