TORONTO -- Toronto police are looking for a woman they say was involved in a hate-motivated incident near Yonge-Dundas Square last year.

Police say officers responded to a call for an assault near Yonge and Dundas streets on Nov. 14 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

In a news release, police said a 48-year-old man and his friend were in the area when they were approached by an unknown woman.

The woman yelled at the 48-year-old man and punched him in the head “a number of times,” police allege.

She then grabbed a religious item from the man’s hand causing it to fall and break, police said.

She is described by police as standing five-foot-seven inches tall with long dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green winter jacket, black tights, a black sweater and a maroon toque.

A photo of the suspect was released by police Wednesday in hopes of identifying her.

Police say that when suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to the police, the investigation will be led by a divisional investigator.

“The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed,” the release reads.

If it is alleged that a criminal offence was committed and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, police say that the officer in-charge will consult with the Crown.

“If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.