TORONTO -- A woman was transported to hospital on Friday afternoon after police say it appears she was slashed by a man with a sword in Toronto.

Police say they were called to the area of Potsdam Road and Driftwood Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a man with a sword.

Investigators say it appears a woman suffered an arm injury after she was slashed by the male suspect, who fled the scene.

Paramedics say the woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police described the suspect as a black male who is about six-foot-two and has a medium build. He wasdressed in all black clothing, according to investigators.

Police say the suspect has not yet been apprehended.