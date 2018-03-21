

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police are looking for a male suspect after a woman was dragged into a clearing south of York University on Sunday and sexually assaulted.

Investigators say that at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 23-year-old woman was standing in a bus shelter at Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road.

A male suspect approached her, allegedly covered her mouth, dragged her into a field beneath hydro wires and sexually assaulted her.

A pedestrian arrived at the bus shelter a short time later, interrupting the suspect and causing him to flee the scene.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 35 with a muscular build. He is average in height and has thick eyebrows.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto police sex crimes unit at 416-808-7474.