Woman sexually assaulted after getting off TTC bus in Scarborough

A suspect wanted in a Toronto police sexual assault investigation is seen in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service) A suspect wanted in a Toronto police sexual assault investigation is seen in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said Friday, his formal surrender and arrest presenting the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge.

Trump's indictment in New York: Here's what to know

The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults the now-candidate Donald Trump into a new era of legal risk and complicates his attempts to return to the White House.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton