Woman seriously injured in stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021 8:47PM EDT
(file photo)
TORONTO -- Police are responding to stabbing in downtown Toronto Wednesday night that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.
Emergency crews said the call came in at approximately 7:40 p.m. in the area of Dundas and Victoria streets.
Officers said they found a woman suffering from a stab wound when they arrived on scene. She has since been transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to Toronto Paramedic Services.
Police said the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival.
No suspect information has been released by police.