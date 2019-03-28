

CTV News Toronto





A shooting in Scarborough on Thursday night has sent a woman to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The incident took place in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road at around 10 p.m.

Police said shots were fired through a door at the time.

The woman was transported to hospital from the scene in non-life-threatening condition, according to officers.

One suspect was seen fleeing the area after the incident but no further description was provided by investigators.

Roads have been blocked off nearby.