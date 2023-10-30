TORONTO
Woman seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A woman was rushed to the hospital via emergency run after being stabbed early Wednesday evening in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said that they were called to the scene, near Yonge and Granby streets, south of Carlton Street, just after at 6 p.m.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported an adult female to a trauma centre. They said that she is in serious, but stable condition.

Police said a male suspect fled the scene. No descriptive details are available at this time.

Granby at Church streets is currently closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

