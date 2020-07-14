Advertisement
Woman seriously injured after stabbing outside Scarborough apartment building
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 8:10PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 14, 2020 8:16PM EDT
TORONTO -- One woman has been seriously injured and another is in custody following a stabbing in the Scarborough Village area.
Police were called to an apartment building in the area of Bellamy Road South and Adanac Drive Tuesday evening.
Acording to police, the stabbing occurred outside the building.
One woman was found with injuries that were reported to be serious and was transported to hospital by paramedics, police said.
Another woman was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.
There is no word so far on what led to the violent incident.