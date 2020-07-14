TORONTO -- One woman has been seriously injured and another is in custody following a stabbing in the Scarborough Village area.

Police were called to an apartment building in the area of Bellamy Road South and Adanac Drive Tuesday evening.

Acording to police, the stabbing occurred outside the building.

STABBING

- Bellamy Rd S/Adanac Dr

- Adult female stabbed

- injuries reported as serious

- Adult female suspect in custody

- @TorontoMedics there with us to help #GO137990

^rr pic.twitter.com/LjQAEPVg54 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 14, 2020

One woman was found with injuries that were reported to be serious and was transported to hospital by paramedics, police said.

Another woman was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

There is no word so far on what led to the violent incident.