Woman seriously injured after shots fired at Etobicoke building
Police investigate a shooting at a building on Silver Moon Drive near Lake Shore Boulevard West in Etobicoke Sunday February 10, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 7:53AM EST
A woman has been seriously injured in an early morning shooting in the Humber Bay area in Etobicoke.
Shots rang out in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Silver Moon Drive at around 7 a.m.
Police said shots were reported in a parking garage.
A woman was found with serious injuries at the scene, Toronto police said.
There is no information about suspects so far.