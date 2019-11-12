Woman seriously injured after fire at Etobicoke home
A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 6:47PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 6:48PM EST
One person has sustained serious injuries after a fire at a home in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to Eighth street, near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, around 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a fire.
According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they saw a bungalow filled with smoke. Police said the fire was knocked down quickly.
A man was able to get out of the home on his own, but his wife had to be rescued by firefighters, Toronto Fire Services said.
Police said that a woman was being transported to the hospital for treatment following the incident.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released by investigators.